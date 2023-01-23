Submit Photos/Videos
Tax season officially underway amid backlog from last year

By Molly Martinez
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Tax day is April 18th this year, so you’ve got some time, but Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo says when it comes to filing, the earlier the better.

“Do your taxes as soon as possible and that when you do them, you file online,” said Adeyemo. “If you file online, most people will be able to get their refunds back in about 21 days.”

The IRS is entering this tax season with about 10 million unprocessed tax filings from last year.

Adeyemo says a lot of that backlog is the result of paper filings. He says they’re time consuming, and more prone to error.

He also says make sure you double check that all of your income information is correct when filing. That information is all on your W2 form that your employer will send you.

This tax season, the IRS is bolstered with $80 billion dollars that democrats allocated last year as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The goal of that money to help with things like customer service, and audits for top earners.

House Republicans voted to strip that funding earlier this month, as part of a larger effort to abolish the IRS.

It is unlikely that anything will come of that, since the senate and White House are both controlled by democrats - so it won’t affect you this year as your file.

