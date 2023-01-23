Roe anniversary brings marches in Georgia, elsewhere

ATLANTA - On the 50th anniversary of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, an abortion rights rally was held in downtown Atlanta.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation, alongside Georgia NAACP, URGE, and Atlanta DSA, held “an action at the east steps of the Capitol to demand the legalization of abortion once and for all.”

In June of 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for 49 years. That decision led to hundreds of protests all over the world and demonstrations to demand justice.

“The bodily autonomy of millions of women shouldn’t be at the whim of a few judges and politicians. They are actively obstructing what the majority of people want,” said PSL activist Natalie Villasana. “The only way to win back abortion rights is to build mass pressure outside of the political establishment.”

Officials say 22 states have already enacted full or partial abortion bans. some of those have been struck down in courts. On the other hand, 21 states have enshrined abortion rights into law.

“No matter which party is in power, the determination and pressure of the people can force politicians to concede to our demands,” said activist Addison Clapp. “Georgia’s elected officials can no longer ignore working-class people and must listen to our demands now!”

On Friday, a memorial on Capitol Avenue acknowledged more than 63 million abortions in the U.S. since 1973. A one-mile silent march and rally followed the service.

In Washington, D.C., marchers passed by the U.S. Capitol, where the abortion rights debate is ongoing .

Organizers with the Women’s March said their strategy moving forward will focus largely on measures at the state level. But freshly energized anti-abortion activists are increasingly turning their attention to Congress, with the aim of pushing for a potential national abortion restriction down the line.

Sunday’s main march was held in Wisconsin, where upcoming elections could determine the state Supreme Court’s power balance and future abortion rights. But rallies took place in dozens of cities, including Florida’s state capital of Tallahassee, where Vice President Kamala Harris gave a fiery speech before a boisterous crowd.

