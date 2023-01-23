Submit Photos/Videos
Local nonprofit teaches healthy eating to prevent cancer

Augusta non-profit, Reduce Your Risk held an educational cooking class at The Hub is this weekend.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta nonprofit, Reduce Your Risk held an educational cooking class at The Hub this weekend.

The class emphasized eating and cooking healthy can reduce your risk for breast cancer.

The group typically helps low-income families and minorities have access to breast cancer prevention and treatment resources.

MORE | Georgia Cancer Center receives $400,000 from Paceline

We caught up with some of the organizers, who talked about using small steps to make small changes to habits.

Carolyn Byrd, shares, “So as a survivor, going through chemo-radiation- is horrible. Just as the anxiety along with a cancer diagnosis. And so we are looking more at preventing cancer, rather than a cure. And so that’s the focus that we have to decrease the risk of breast cancer.”

They say they have a support group as well at the Augusta Health Lodge, to help survivors, patients, and caregivers who need a group to rely on.

