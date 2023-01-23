Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

New genome mapping change tests for blood cancer

A new optical genome mapping at Augusta University Medical Center and the Medical College of Georgia is changing the way doctors test patients for blood cancers
By Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new optical genome mapping at Augusta University Medical Center and the Medical College of Georgia is changing the way doctors test patients for blood cancers and other conditions.

Doctors say it is more accurate than older technology because they’re able to see the DNA in high resolution. It also can cut about ten days out of waiting for results, which allows them to identify, diagnose, and treat patients faster and more effectively.

MORE | Georgia Cancer Center receives $400,000 from Paceline

Dr. Ravindra Kolhe, interim chair of the department of pathology at MCG, says, “We can identify different prognoses so that better treatment plans can be done.”

“Anyone who has active cancer going on every single day makes a pretty significant difference in outcomes, so having that information that early definitely will make a difference.”

AU Health Center and the Georgia Cancer Center will be the first medical center in the country to use this technology to test patients. Doctors anticipate testing will begin as soon as next week.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Pamela Renata Norman, 41, of Elberton; Carrie Paige Mcintosh, 31, of Elberton;...
4 arrested in Washington State Prison smuggling attempt
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car in Beech Island
Darrell Gathers
This suspect is being sought in shooting at Augusta motel
Three suspects wanted in Columbia County for $2,000 thefts
3 wanted after stealing $2,000 at Family Dollar using gift card scheme
Augusta Fire Department
Second firetruck in a week overturns in Augusta

Latest News

The investigation continues after two Augusta trucks overturn while responding to emergency...
Investigation after two Augusta fire truck accidents continues
Columbia County schools raise financial stakes to find new hires
Columbia County schools raise financial stakes to find new hires
xxx
New genome mapping change tests for blood cancer
Alexavia Aguirre
Deputies’ report sheds light on 1-year-old’s death in Aiken County