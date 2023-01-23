Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Natural Light debuts new ‘retro’ can design

Beer company Natural Light is redesigning its beer cans to mirror their old one.
Beer company Natural Light is redesigning its beer cans to mirror their old one.(Anheuser-Busch)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Out with the new, in with the old.

Cans of Natural Light will soon be getting a retro-inspired makeover.

The look mirrors the “Natty Light” can design from 1979 as part of the company’s campaign to mature the identity of the beer, which is most popular amongst college-aged people.

There’s been no word yet from the company on when the new look will be unveiled nationwide.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Pamela Renata Norman, 41, of Elberton; Carrie Paige Mcintosh, 31, of Elberton;...
4 arrested in Washington State Prison smuggling attempt
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car in Beech Island
Darrell Gathers
This suspect is being sought in shooting at Augusta motel
Three suspects wanted in Columbia County for $2,000 thefts
3 wanted after stealing $2,000 at Family Dollar using gift card scheme
Augusta Fire Department
Second firetruck in a week overturns in Augusta

Latest News

Alexavia Aguirre
Deputies’ report sheds light on 1-year-old’s death in Aiken County
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
On the cell phone recording, you can hear Richmond County deputies imply they did not have a...
I-TEAM: A closer look at who’s policing the police in Richmond County
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students dead, adult hurt in Des Moines shooting
Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Death toll from LA-area dance hall massacre climbs to 11