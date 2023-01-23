National cheer groups file motions in lawsuit related to Rockstar Cheer allegations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Court records show that the USA Federation of Sports Cheering (USA Cheer) and U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) recently filed motions to dismiss lawsuits alleging that victims were abused by coaches and organizations connected to the groups.

The first lawsuit, filed in early September, accused Scott Foster, the founder of Rockstar Cheer in Greenville County, of sexually abusing minors and transporting them across state lines for illegal sexual activity. USASF was named in the lawsuit claiming they knew about the misconduct but turned a blind eye.

In the motion filed by USASF on January 20, the organization argued that only one of the victims reported any abuse to the organization. They added that they investigated the one abuse report, and the alleged abusers were suspended or declared ineligible. The motion also stated that all the coaches included in the lawsuit were already on the organization’s restricted and ineligible list.

This motion marked the first time USASF addressed the accusations against Rockstar Cheer and Scott Foster. The organization released a statement last year on the potential abuse of athletes in South Carolina but never mentioned either party.

USA Cheer was named in an amended lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer. In their motion to dismiss, filed on January 9, they argued that the court does not have jurisdiction over the organization and that the lawsuit doesn’t have any specific factual allegations related to interactions between USA Cheer and the victims.

