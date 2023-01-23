Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

4 people wounded, trooper bitten, suspect dead after Kansas shootout, authorities say

Three deputies were among those wounded in the Kansas shootout, authorities said.
Three deputies were among those wounded in the Kansas shootout, authorities said.(Gray News, file)
By KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Four people were wounded, including three deputies, and a suspect was killed following a shooting Monday morning in Dodge City, authorities said.

Around 9 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a vehicle driven by a wanted suspect, but the driver fled, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

Deputies started chasing the vehicle north toward Dodge City. Deputies from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol then joined the pursuit.

Police said that the shootout started when the suspect’s vehicle came to a stop at Highway 50 and 113 Road in Dodge City. The male suspect was shot and killed.

Officials said a woman who was in the vehicle was shot and is in critical condition. She is being taken to a hospital in Wichita.

Three deputies were shot - two from Ford County Sheriff’s Office and one from Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Two of the deputies are in serious condition, and they were also taken to a Wichita hospital, authorities said. The third deputy is in good condition.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was bitten by a K-9 officer during the incident and is in good condition.

Further details will be coming, as the investigation is in its preliminary stage.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car in Beech Island
From left: Pamela Renata Norman, 41, of Elberton; Carrie Paige Mcintosh, 31, of Elberton;...
4 arrested in Washington State Prison smuggling attempt
Darrell Gathers
This suspect is being sought in shooting at Augusta motel
Three suspects wanted in Columbia County for $2,000 thefts
3 wanted after stealing $2,000 at Family Dollar using gift card scheme
Augusta Fire Department
Second firetruck in a week overturns in Augusta

Latest News

The Fisher-Price Rock N Play, an inclined sleep product, defied the American Academy of...
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 11
Tax season officially underway amid backlog from last year
Tax season officially underway amid backlog from last year
Alexavia Aguirre
Deputies’ report sheds light on 1-year-old’s death in Aiken County
Tax season officially underway amid backlog from last year
Augusta nonprofit, Reduce Your Risk held an educational cooking class at The Hub this weekend.
Reduce Your Risk teaches healthy eating to prevent cancer