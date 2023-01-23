Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County man accused of sexual conduct with a minor

Gregory Smith, 62, was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the...
Gregory Smith, 62, was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree, and there is no further information at the time, according to authorities.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who is accused of sexual conduct with a minor on Sunday.

According to authorities, the complainant stated that the 11-year-old victim informed them that the subject was lying in bed with her when the incident occurred in July 2021.

Gregory Smith, 62, was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree, and there is no further information at the time, according to authorities.

According to jail records, Smith is still in jail as of 12:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

