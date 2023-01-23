Investigation on two Augusta fire truck accidents continues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The investigation continues after two Augusta trucks overturn while responding to emergency calls.

The most recent accident happened Saturday night on Old Waynesboro Road. The first one happened on Washington Road, on the ramp to the I-20 West. Details are a clearer picture of how this may have happened.

We went live at the site of the first crash.

Catherine Smith McKnight, a commissioner for the district, says, “I haven’t heard of two fire trucks flipping over in a week, it’s almost unheard of.

Two overturned fire trucks on opposite sides of Augusta, while several days apart, one common thread from the incident reports is both drivers say the brakes locked up on both trucks.

While drivers and passengers in both incidents were released after medical treatment, there’s still the question of the trucks.

McKnight says, “It’s not going to be cheap to replace, or, have these fire trucks fixed. It’s not and so we need to get to the bottom of why this is happening.”

McKnight, who is starting 2023 as the new chair of the public safety committee, plans to address these accidents at the next committee meeting so that a discussion with the full commission can take place.

“I felt like we were getting headway with the proper training needed,” McKnight says.

This sentiment refers to about three months ago when fire Chief Antonio Burden introduced the newest graduating recruit class in October, saying it is the highest-trained class in the history of Augusta’s fire department.

And an almost 5 million dollar grant to keep them there.

The question remains of how much it’s going to take to replace these two trucks.

“That’s a discussion that should be had at the commission meeting,” McKnight says.

