Georgia, South Carolina rank 9th, 11th for job quitting

By Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia has the ninth-highest resignation rate in the country and South Carolina has the 11th, according to a new WalletHub study.

The study ranked all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to their resignation rates both last month and over the past 12 months.

Source: WalletHub

Georgia has a 2.7% resignation rate during the latest month for which data is available. The Peach State had a 3.88% resignation rate over the past 12 months.

South Carolina has a 2.9% resignation rate during the latest month for which data is available and a 3.49% resignation rate over the past 12 months.

The top five states are Alaska, Wyoming, Montana, Louisiana and Delaware. New York is at the bottom of the list.

