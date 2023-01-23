Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia, South Carolina gas prices increase after return of tax

The average price in Georgia is $3.26 per gallon, up from $3.07 a week ago, according to AAA.
The average price in Georgia is $3.26 per gallon, up from $3.07 a week ago, according to AAA.(WILX)
By Macy Neal
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After the return of the gas tax, Georgia and South Carolina’s gas prices have increased.

The average price in Georgia is $3.26 per gallon, up from $3.07 a week ago, according to AAA.

Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.27, up from $3.07 a week earlier, according to AAA.

MORE | Return of fuel tax boosts Ga. gas prices; S.C. holds steady

Georgia restored its 30-cent-per-gallon fuel tax, which had been on hold since gas prices spiked after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Since the suspension began, Georgia’s average gas price has consistently remained one of the lowest in the nation and is currently $2.92 per gallon of regular gas, 40 cents below the national average, according to AAA.

Meanwhile, the average in South Carolina is $3.17, up 17 cents from last week.

According to AAA, Aiken and Edgefield counties gas prices are also at the average of $3.17, but only 13 cents in the past week.

MORE | Kemp again extends suspension of Georgia’s gas tax

According to AAA, the national average gas price has gone up 12 cents to $3.42.

“The good news as of late has been the continued decline in average diesel prices, which fell over a penny per day last week,” said Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst at GasBuddy. “Oil prices have seen a bit of a rally, finishing last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump as expected.”

De Haan says a rise in COVID cases and deaths in China could slow the jump in demand there.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car in Beech Island
From left: Pamela Renata Norman, 41, of Elberton; Carrie Paige Mcintosh, 31, of Elberton;...
4 arrested in Washington State Prison smuggling attempt
Darrell Gathers
This suspect is being sought in shooting at Augusta motel
Three suspects wanted in Columbia County for $2,000 thefts
3 wanted after stealing $2,000 at Family Dollar using gift card scheme
Augusta Fire Department
Second firetruck in a week overturns in Augusta

Latest News

Morgan
Leanne Morgan is bringing her new tour to Augusta
Oyster
Learn about the Aiken Kiwanis Oyster Roast this weekend
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 7, 2021, deaths of...
LIVE BLOG: Jury selection to begin in Alex Murdaugh murder case
A three car accident causes a stand-still in traffic on Monday morning.
3 car-accident causes stand-still traffic