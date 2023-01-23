Georgia, South Carolina gas prices increase after return of tax

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After the return of the gas tax, Georgia and South Carolina’s gas prices have increased.

The average price in Georgia is $3.26 per gallon, up from $3.07 a week ago, according to AAA.

Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.27, up from $3.07 a week earlier, according to AAA.

Georgia restored its 30-cent-per-gallon fuel tax, which had been on hold since gas prices spiked after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Since the suspension began, Georgia’s average gas price has consistently remained one of the lowest in the nation and is currently $2.92 per gallon of regular gas, 40 cents below the national average, according to AAA.

Meanwhile, the average in South Carolina is $3.17, up 17 cents from last week.

According to AAA, Aiken and Edgefield counties gas prices are also at the average of $3.17, but only 13 cents in the past week.

According to AAA, the national average gas price has gone up 12 cents to $3.42.

“The good news as of late has been the continued decline in average diesel prices, which fell over a penny per day last week,” said Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst at GasBuddy. “Oil prices have seen a bit of a rally, finishing last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump as expected.”

De Haan says a rise in COVID cases and deaths in China could slow the jump in demand there.

