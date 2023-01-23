Georgia Cancer Center receives $400,000 from Paceline

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local nonprofit Paceline is presenting a $400,000 check to the Georgia Cancer Center from its 2022 fundraising season.

A 25% participation increase over 2021 saw more than 400 people ride their bicycles in Paceline’s signature annual Fall event, PaceDay.

The Paceline community has funded 13 innovative cancer research projects, from cancer prevention to advancing treatments for multiple types of cancer.

With further support from the community and corporate partners, Paceline raised 20% more funds than in 2021 for innovative cancer research, the most in any year since Paceline’s first event in 2019.

Paceline will be presenting the check which will bring the cumulative total raised since being founded in 2018 to well over 1 million dollars.

Specific grant award winners from 2022 funds will be announced later this Spring. Researchers who have already benefited from Paceline funding will also be in attendance.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.