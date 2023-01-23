Submit Photos/Videos
Future takes shape during students’ competition in Aiken

Future Cities Competition in Aiken.
Future Cities Competition in Aiken.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the weekend, middle schoolers across South Carolina came to Aiken to compete in the annual Future City Competition.

This year’s theme challenged teams to build a city that addresses climate change using math and science.

The winning team gets an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the national finals.

We caught up with a student who’s looking forward to becoming a software developer, and says he learned about teamwork and engineering through their city.

“It’s just like a good opportunity to learn stuff, and learn new things about people. and learn about Earth, things like that,” Rodney Holmes said.

The Dreams, Imagination and Gift Development Program from Williston took third place.

Risen Christ Christian Academy out of Myrtle Beach got second, and McCracken Middle School out of Spartanburg won the grand prize.

