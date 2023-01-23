Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies’ report sheds light on 1-year-old’s death in Aiken County

A report from Aiken County deputies is painting a picture of what happened leading up to the death of a 1-year-old on Friday.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A report from Aiken County deputies is painting a picture of what happened leading up to the death of a 1-year-old on Friday.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, emergency medical crews responded to a call of an unresponsive child at a home on L&L Lane. Coroner Darryl Ables said first responders found the child, Alexavia Aguirre, in cardiac arrest, and she was pronounced dead at Aiken Regional Medical Center.

According to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the mother told deputies they’d been out of the house and were driving home when Alexavia fell asleep in the vehicle. The mother said she carried the girl inside as she remained asleep and laid her onto the bed located in her bedroom.

The mother said she was out of the bedroom briefly and when she came back, she noticed Alexavia felt a little cold at that time but she was still breathing.

The mother said she took Alexavia off of the bed and placed her on the floor next to the air vent to warm up.

Someone else in the home came into the room and looked down at Alexavia. The mother stated that she then saw Alexavia’s lips were purple and she wasn’t breathing.

The mother and the other person began administering CPR while she contacted law enforcement.

The incident report noted that the mother was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center at the request of investigators for pending charges of possession of fentanyl.

Deputies said that was based on evidence of fentanyl at the scene

The child will be autopsied Tuesday morning in Newberry to determine the cause of death.

Also in the incident report is a series of accounts of where the mother and her children had been when they were out of the house earlier.

The report states that the mother said she’d taken another daughter to a hospital in Augusta due to migraines, then changed her statement, stating that she actually took the child to Aiken Regional Medical Center. When further questioned, the mother stated that she just sat in the waiting room, then changed her statement again, stating that she just drove there and sat in her vehicle in the parking lot, according to a deputy.

