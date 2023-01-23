Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Sunny and breezy start to the work week. Showers and storms return Wednesday.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will start off in the lower 40s today with afternoon highs in the middle 50s. Wind will be from the northwest 15 to 20 mph with 25 to 30 mph gusts possible.

Dry weather will continue Tuesday ahead of another very wet storm system that will deliver another round of significant rain and possibly thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday. We will need to monitor that storm system for the potential for severe weather on Wednesday.

Tuesday will be a chilly day with morning lows in the middle to upper 20s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Clouds increase Tuesday night ahead of the next cold front that will bring another round of significant rain and possibly thunderstorms late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be very warm ahead of that system with morning lows in the upper 40s Wednesday with afternoon highs approaching 70 degrees.

It is still too early to tell for sure, but we are monitoring for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday as the cold front passes through. It is expected to be very breezy with winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour at times, a First Alert could be issued as Wednesday gets a little closer.

Dry weather and cooler than average temperatures can be expected in the wake of that cold front Thursday lasting through the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s Thursday and Friday with morning lows near freezing by Friday morning.

The weekend looks pretty good for your outdoor plans with dry weather expected, although temperatures will be below average with lows in the upper 20s Saturday morning and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. A few late evening showers could be possible Sunday night and into next Monday. Keep it here for the latest.

