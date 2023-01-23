Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying mostly clear and chilly this evening. As winds calm down later tonight, lows will bottom out in the mid to upper 20s by early Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a chilly day with morning lows in the middle to upper 20s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Clouds increase Tuesday night ahead of the next cold front that will bring another round of rain and possible thunderstorms late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warmer ahead of that system with morning temps in the upper 40s Wednesday and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

Right now, there is a low risk for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday as a cold front passes through. It is expected to be windy during the day with winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour at times. We have issued a FIRST ALERT Wednesday in anticipation of a few power outages and chance for severe weather, including a low tornado risk, mainly for the southern CSRA.

Dry weather and cooler than average temperatures can be expected in the wake of that cold front Thursday lasting through the weekend. Afternoon highs Thursday will be in the mid-50s and drop to highs near 50 by Friday. Morning lows Friday and Saturday will be below freezing in the low 30s.

The weekend looks pretty good for your outdoor plans with dry weather expected, although temperatures will be below average with lows near 30 Saturday morning and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. A few late evening showers could be possible Sunday night and into next Monday. Keep it here for the latest.

Gusty winds and chance for severe storms triggers First Alert Wednesday. (WRDW)

