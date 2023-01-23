Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta National Women’s Amateur announces player

For the second year in a row, Jensen Castle will be playing in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Invitations have been sent out for the women’s amateur.

We sit down with a golfer who is leading the next generation.

West Columbia Grad and current UK Wildcat is the 121st U.S. Women’s AM champion. She ranks 26 on the amateur world golf rankings.

Castle’s first time at Augusta National was an eye-opening moment. With a return on the horizon, we caught up with Castle, as she prepares to return to another history-setting competition.

“This is so pretty, just so pure, the grass is greener at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur…. this is just so special,” Castle says.

And Castle gets to do it all over again. “Reminiscing on that event, I get goosebumps, photo photo photo it’s the picture she’s been waiting to post since she opened the signature green envelope,” she says.

Castle says, “The Instagram posts of holding invitations are so important, and so hyped up, because it’s so exciting, cuz everyone wants to be part of it. Not everyone can play, and like, you have to be a certain caliber of a player to be invited. Just makes it all more special.”

Castle finished tied for 12th 5 over in a field of 72 last year.

“Down the stretch when I realized like you know it’s not my day, I can’t get close but I can’t get the pods to ball like it is what it is, is when I started to like realize and cherish what was going on. This just happened like I just played 18 holes at Augusta on Saturday for the Augusta National Women’s AM,” Castle says.

She shares, “I just remember walking up 18 like, not seeing a little bit of grass. Like everyone’s just standing around 18 green. I am a part of that generation where the girl’s and women’s golf is making a change. You know, like, five years ago, Augusta National Women’s thing was just getting in the, getting in the works.”

“I’m representing the University of Kentucky, I’m representing myself, my name my family, I’m representing that state behind me in my country,” she shares.

The 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur will take place on Mar. 29 and 30 at Champions Retreat with the final round of the top 30, competing on Apr. 1 at Augusta National.

