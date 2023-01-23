Augusta Jewish Museum dedicates two historical markers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, the Augusta Jewish Museum dedicated two historical markers donated by the Reverend Pierre Robert Chapter of Colonial Dames 17th Century.

One marker is for the Richmond County Court of Ordinary and the other Georgia’s oldest standing synagogue. More than 50 people came out with the intention of preserving history and education generations to come about Augusta’s Jewish community.

“For me it’s having saved these buildings,” Nelson Danish said. “Think of this, they would have become a 12 space parking lot. And there’s no reason for that.”

The two buildings standing were almost taken away.

“There’s a lot of history, and it’s personal mission of mine to do what I can to preserve the buildings,” Nathan Jolles, Augusta Jewish Museum board member, said.

A shofar echoed throughout the crowd, signaling the history still standing.

“If we don’t remember the past and do what we can to preserve it, when it’s lost, there’s nothing for us to pass on to our children,” Jolles said.

Each person in the room had a sense of connection deep in their roots.

“It really hits home because that’s where my roots are,” Jolles said. “That’s where my father and his siblings and parents worship. And that’s part of who I am.”

Now, a part of one’s identity lives on.

“We’re just taking away a sense of pride in our culture and our people,” Isaiah Chavez said.

It all means more for the people.

“This is part of your heritage and should be remembered and should be respected,” Danish said.

Preserving the buildings is a multi-million dollar project for the Augusta Jewish Museum.

If you would like to donate or take a tour of the museum, visit Augusta Jewish Museum’s website.

