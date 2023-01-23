Augusta celebrity, Wavy Man, brightens peoples day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you have ever been in downtown Augusta, you may have seen a man waving and smiling, and not asking for anything in return.

That man used to be homeless but not anymore. And during that period he started waving at cars passing by to try and brighten people’s days.

We caught up with Napoleon Samuels to hear more about his story.

“Hahahaha, this is my destiny, this is what God compelled me to do,” Samuels says.

Good morning honey! Good morning it’s hard to miss him, I try to catch them all almost every day, where Samuels stands at this spot to spread smiles.

“I am so blessed to be out here and do what I’m doing today and just to see another person smile and make someone happy, hey all right love you bro love you, man! hahaha,” Samuels says.

He’s known as “the wavy man” for years, and he’s been smiling and waving at traffic in downtown Augusta. But now, he has, even more, to smile about.

“I’m doing a lot better, a lot better since the last time yall interviewed me,” he says.

He used to do this while experiencing homelessness.

Samuels says the community’s love helped him get through those tough times.

“The community loves me and I love them back,” Samuel shares.

Things are better now and he has a home. But the wavy man remembers where he came from. That’s why he’s determined to keep coming here and share the power of a smile and wave.

“I’m just full of joy haha and I just like to spread it to the world,” Samuels says.

You can find the wavy man at 13th and Greene Street in downtown Augusta. He says he’s there every morning except Sundays starting at seven o’clock.

