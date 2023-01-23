Submit Photos/Videos
3 car-accident causes stand-still traffic

A three car accident causes a stand-still in traffic on Monday morning.
A three car accident causes a stand-still in traffic on Monday morning.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A three car-accident causes a stand-still in traffic on Monday morning.

According to authorities, the accident was at the intersection of Riverwatch Parkway and Baston Road in Martinez.

According to GDOT, the eastbound traffic is at a stand-still as of 10 a.m.

Authorities confirmed that the call came in at 9:14 a.m., and there were no injuries.

MORE | Traffic accidents kill 4 people in 3 days across CSRA

