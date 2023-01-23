3 car-accident causes stand-still traffic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A three car-accident causes a stand-still in traffic on Monday morning.

According to authorities, the accident was at the intersection of Riverwatch Parkway and Baston Road in Martinez.

According to GDOT, the eastbound traffic is at a stand-still as of 10 a.m.

Authorities confirmed that the call came in at 9:14 a.m., and there were no injuries.

