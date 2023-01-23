Submit Photos/Videos
2nd arrest made in gunfire stemming from feud over 4-wheeler

From left: Kadarrien Hutto and Cameron Walker
From left: Kadarrien Hutto and Cameron Walker(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day confrontation over a four-wheeler that’s been at the center of a family dispute, according to authorities.

According to a report from Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies, four people tried to enter a shed in the 1300 block of Weeks Road.

The owner of the shed told deputies two of the people were family members trying to steal a four-wheeler that’s been the subject of contention.

A nearby neighbor noticed the prowlers and set off his car alarm, scaring them enough to return to a 2007 Toyota Tacoma.

Moments later, they returned and the neighbor again set off his car alarm.

The alarm scared the prowlers again, but they fired gunshots at the residence while running back to their truck, according to deputies. The victim, his wife, and two children were in the home.

Kadarrien Hutto, 20, of Williston, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary, according to authorities.

More recently, Cameron Walker, 21, of Blackville, was arrested Friday and booked into Aiken County jail on six counts of attempted murder, one count of burglary and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

