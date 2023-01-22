Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted in connection to a shooting

Darrell Gathers, 63 years old
By Maria Sellers
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to a shooting.

Deputies said, 65 year old, Darrell Gathers is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened just before 1:00 A.M. Sunday morning at the Budgetel located on 5th Street in Augusta.

According to the sheriff’s office, they responded to the scene in reference to “shots fired” in the area.

When they got to the scene, they learned one victim had been shot and took herself to the hospital for treatment, and she told deputies Gathers was the one responsible for shooting her.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said there are warrants on file for Gathers, who was last seen traveling in a black Mazda CX-5 with a ta number S1359686.

He is about 5 foot, 11 inches tall, and weighs about 275 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location is encouraged to contacted Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office by phone at (706)821-1020 or (706) 821-1080 or Investigator Reese at (706) 821-1451.

The sheriff’s office said callers can remain anonymous.

