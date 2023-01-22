One person dead after being hit by a car in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Aiken County on Saturday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 9:00 PM on US One near Cherokee Drive in Aiken County.

The accident happened when a Toyota car was traveling south on US one and hit a person who was crossing the road going east on US one.

The driver of the car and two other passengers were not injured in the accident, but the person hit died due to injuries from the crash.

Additional details are limited, but the car accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

WRDW News 12 has reached out to the Aiken County Coroner for more details on that victim.

Stay with us as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.