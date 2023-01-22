‘He was a big presence’: North Augusta Middle School teacher’s life celebrated

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family. friends, co-workers and student of Latimer Blount Jr. gathered Saturday to celebrate his life.

Blount served as an English teacher and football coach at North Augusta Middle School for nearly 25 years. He’s referred to as “Lat” by those who knew him best.

“You’ll never meet him and not remember meeting him,” childhood friend Sean Williams said.

On Saturday, Williams hosted a celebration of life gathering for Blount’s friends. Everyone there remembered the moment they met Blount.

“I’ve been knowing them all my life,” Williams said. “I’m 50 years old. He was born in April, and I was born in July and we’ve been connected ever since.”

From grade school to adulthood, Williams and Blount took every step in life together.

“Our first girlfriend, our first car, buying our homes, you name it,” Williams said. “Little league, cub scouts, boy scouts, school, church. We’ve done everything together.”

Everyone in the room celebrated their beloved friend.

“He was a big presence,” former co-worker Eric Lewis said.

Blount had a big presence, now with an even bigger absence.

“It’s hard for me to walk in that building knowing I’m not gonna see him at sixth period,” coworker Stephanie Abney said.

From co-workers to lifelong friends, everyone had a “Lat” story to cherish.

“He gave me the experience of having a friend I’ll never forget,” Williams said.

In his teacher biography, Blount mentioned he didn’t have kids, but he considered the students of North Augusta Middle School his own.

