Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Grovetown Police Department is looking for a runaway 14-year-old

14-year-old Malaysia Sumpter was last seen on Friday evening
14-year-old Malaysia Sumpter was last seen on Friday evening
14-year-old Malaysia Sumpter was last seen on Friday evening(Grovetown Police Department)
By Craig Allison
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is asking for help in locating a runaway 14-year-old.

According to the Grovetown Police Department’s Facebook page, it says Malaysia Sumpter was last seen on Friday evening wearing a black dress, with black tights, and black bubble slides, and her hair was in a short ponytail.

The post says Malaysia is believed to possibly be in the Deerhollow Subdivision area, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Grovetown Police Department with any information.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old, Shane McCullough, identified as driver
Fatal motorcycle accident on River Watch Parkway
Three suspects wanted in Columbia County for $2,000 thefts
3 wanted after stealing $2,000 at Family Dollar using gift card scheme
Fatal crash generic
One person dead following car accident in Barnwell County Friday Night
One person is dead after being hit by a car in Aiken on Saturday night.
One person dead after being hit by a car in Beech Island
From left: Pamela Renata Norman, 41, of Elberton; Carrie Paige Mcintosh, 31, of Elberton;...
4 arrested in Washington State Prison smuggling attempt

Latest News

Augusta Fire Department
Augusta Fire truck overturned in South Augusta
One person is dead after being hit by a car in Aiken on Saturday night.
One person dead after being hit by a car in Beech Island
Darrell Gathers, 63 years old
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted in connection to a shooting
Everyone had a "Lat" story to share
‘He was a big presence’: North Augusta Middle School teacher’s life celebrated