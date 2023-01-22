Grovetown Police Department is looking for a runaway 14-year-old

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is asking for help in locating a runaway 14-year-old.

According to the Grovetown Police Department’s Facebook page, it says Malaysia Sumpter was last seen on Friday evening wearing a black dress, with black tights, and black bubble slides, and her hair was in a short ponytail.

The post says Malaysia is believed to possibly be in the Deerhollow Subdivision area, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Grovetown Police Department with any information.

