Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say

Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a hospital.(File image | peterspiro via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A woman fatally shot her terminally ill husband inside a Florida hospital on Saturday and then barricaded herself in his room for four hours before surrendering, Daytona Beach officials said.

Ellen Gilland, 76, told officers that her 77-year-old husband Jerry Gilland had been ill for some time and they had planned the shooting together, police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister said.

After shooting her husband at about 11:30 a.m., she refused to come out until about 3:30 p.m. after negotiating with police, McCallister said. Ellen Gilland did not harm herself and no one else was wounded. Part of the hospital was evacuated and some doctors, nurses and others took cover in locked closets and rooms.

McCallister said no charges were immediately announced.

AdventHealth officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Wilson
N. Augusta officer accused of inappropriate relationship with student
Three suspects wanted in Columbia County for $2,000 thefts
3 wanted after stealing $2,000 at Family Dollar using gift card scheme
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Augusta, Ga.
Man shot with his own gun in scuffle along Wrightsboro Road
Fatal crash generic
One person dead following car accident in Barnwell County Friday Night
From left: Pamela Renata Norman, 41, of Elberton; Carrie Paige Mcintosh, 31, of Elberton;...
4 arrested in Washington State Prison smuggling attempt

Latest News

22-year-old, Shane McCullough, identified as driver
Fatal motorcycle accident on River Watch Parkway
President Joe Biden walks from St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church after attending Mass in...
Lawyer: DOJ searched Biden home, found classified documents
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County investigation of dead one-year-old is underway
FILE - White House chief of staff Ron Klain walks to the South Lawn of the White House to...
Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House