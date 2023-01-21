Submit Photos/Videos
One person dead in Saluda County car accident

One person is dead after a car accident in Saluda County, South Carolina on Friday night.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a car accident in Saluda County, South Carolina on Friday night.

According to trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 10:00 p.m. on May Branch Road, near Main Road, about ten miles west of Saluda.

Miller said The crash happened when a 2017 Nissan Altima that was traveling south on May Branch Road ran off the side of the road and hit a mailbox and a ditch, then flipped over.

The driver of that car has been pronounced dead.

We have reached out to the Saluda County Coroner for more information on that victim.

Stay with News 12 as we work to learn more about this story.

