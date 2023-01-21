One person dead following car accident in Barnwell County Friday Night

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle traffic accident in Barnwell County Friday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, Ford F150 pickup truck, and Ford F250 pickup truck, happened just after 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The crash occurred when all three vehicles were travelling east on South Carolina highway 300, and the Ford trucks tried to pass the Chevy Equinox.

SCHP said when attempting to pass, the F250, hit the back of the Chevy Equinox. As the F150 was also attempting to pass, the driver hit the F250, the truck who hit the Chevy Equinox.

Then, the F250 ran off the road and flipped over.

Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway patrol said the victim in that crash was a passenger in the Ford F150 pickup truck.

We have reached out to the Barnwell County Coroner for more information on the victim.

