Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

One person dead following car accident in Barnwell County Friday Night

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle traffic accident in Barnwell County Friday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, Ford F150 pickup truck, and Ford F250 pickup truck, happened just after 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The crash occurred when all three vehicles were travelling east on South Carolina highway 300, and the Ford trucks tried to pass the Chevy Equinox.

SCHP said when attempting to pass, the F250, hit the back of the Chevy Equinox. As the F150 was also attempting to pass, the driver hit the F250, the truck who hit the Chevy Equinox.

Then, the F250 ran off the road and flipped over.

Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway patrol said the victim in that crash was a passenger in the Ford F150 pickup truck.

We have reached out to the Barnwell County Coroner for more information on the victim.

Stay with News 12 as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Wilson
N. Augusta officer accused of inappropriate relationship with student
Three suspects wanted in Columbia County for $2,000 thefts
3 wanted after stealing $2,000 at Family Dollar using gift card scheme
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Augusta, Ga.
Man shot with his own gun in scuffle along Wrightsboro Road
Jermaine Rockett
Deputy accused of bringing contraband to inmates in Augusta
Angela Renee Harris
Day-care worker charged over ‘aggressive’ interactions with kids

Latest News

One person is dead after a car accident in Saluda County, South Carolina on Friday night.
One person dead in Saluda County car accident
Citations, DUIs, and drug arrests after road checks in Jefferson County
Citations, DUIs, and drug arrests after road checks in Jefferson County
Augusta Jewish Museum to be recognized for oldest synagogue
Augusta Jewish Museum to be recognized for oldest synagogue
In 2022, fatalities on Georgia highways were down by 40, trending in the right direction.
Citations, DUIs, and drug arrests after road checks in Jefferson County