Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It looks like a cloudy, but dry, day Saturday, with widespread and possibly heavy rain moving in Saturday night that will last all day Sunday. Ahead of that storm system, high pressure will build in just to our north forcing chilly air into our area from the northeast, so we can expect 1 to 2 inches of very chilly rain tonight into Sunday. Dry weather returns Monday and Tuesday with near average temperatures, then another storm system moves in Wednesday with the potential for more heavy rain and possible thunderstorms. Dry weather returns Thursday and Friday in the wake of that storms system. Temperatures will be above average Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s, falling to below average behind a cold front Thursday and Friday when highs will be a few degrees below average in the middle to upper 50s for highs and middle 30s to lower 40s for lows.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your weekend forecast.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

Saturday - Cloudy and seasonably cool. Highs in the middle to upper 50s. Wind from the east to northeast at 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night - Scattered light rain showers during the evening, becoming widespread and heavier overnight. Lows in the lower to middle 40s. Wind from the northeast at 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday - Steady rain, possibly heavy at times. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night - Scattered showers early, becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower to middle 40s.

Monday - Clearing and seasonably cool. High in the upper 50s.

