Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today stayed very cloudy with temps only making it into the upper 40s to near 50°. Temps will remain cool through this evening with the clouds sticking around and showers developing by midnight. Temps will likely fall to the mid and lower 40s by tomorrow morning with steadier rain developing.

Next System to bring us rain and an isolated storm, (WRDW)

An area of low pressure will move from the south to the northeast throughout the day tomorrow bringing the potential for steady rain, some of which could be heavy at times. Minor flooding could be possible, especially in the usual trouble spots. Make sure to clear any street or yard drains. Most of the CSRA can expect between 1-2 inches of rain with a few spots receiving a little more.

Rainfall Totals Through Sunday Night (WRDW)

With rain expected to last for the entire day temperatures will again struggle to get into the low 50s in Augusta. For some of our southern counties temperatures might be able to warm a little more so an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. The greatest threat for strong to severe storms looks to remain south of the CSRA where there is greater instability and warmer temperatures.

After the front clears the region we’ll see sunnier but breezy conditions for Monday. Afternoon highs will reach the mid and upper 50s with winds sustained between 15-20 mph and gusts around 25mph.

Temperatures will continue to warm through Wednesday with highs reaching the mid and upper 60s. Another low pressures system will bring in more showers and possibly a rumble of thunder through the day on Wednesday. After that system moves out we’ll be back to the sunshine and temperatures in the mid-50s for the second half of the work week and into next weekend.

5-Day High Temps (WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.