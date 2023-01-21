Accident with injuries on River Watch Parkway
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on scene at River Watch Parkway
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on scene at a vehicle accident that happened on River Watch Parkway.
Dispatch says the call came in at 3:15 p.m. for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of River Watch Parkway, nearby Eisenhower Park.
News 12 has sent a reporter to the scene who says it appears to be a single motorcycle accident.
While there isn’t much more information aside from continued traffic back-ups, News 12 will continue to update this as information comes in.
