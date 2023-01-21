Submit Photos/Videos
Accident with injuries on River Watch Parkway

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on scene at River Watch Parkway
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on scene on River Watch Parkway
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on scene on River Watch Parkway(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on scene at a vehicle accident that happened on River Watch Parkway.

Dispatch says the call came in at 3:15 p.m. for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of River Watch Parkway, nearby Eisenhower Park.

News 12 has sent a reporter to the scene who says it appears to be a single motorcycle accident.

While there isn’t much more information aside from continued traffic back-ups, News 12 will continue to update this as information comes in.

