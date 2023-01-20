Washington County teacher arrested in child porn case

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The head of the drama department at Washington County High School has been arrested on two counts of sexual exploitation of children, according to authorities.

The arrest of Michael Allan Dendy, 32, of Milledgeville, follows a monthslong investigation into allegations of child pornography involving a person or people under the age 18.

The investigation remains active and additional charges and arrests are likely, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and the Washington County Board of Education police made the arest.

