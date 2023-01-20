Richmond County investigating shooting near Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road Thursday night.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a physical altercation happened between several males that spilled over to the alley behind Churchs Chicken when shots were fired.

One of the males was shot at least one time in the left leg and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Richmond County deputies say there is no further information at this time.

