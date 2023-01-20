Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County investigating shooting near Wrightsboro Road

Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Augusta, Ga.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge's toll surpasses 40

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road Thursday night.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a physical altercation happened between several males that spilled over to the alley behind Churchs Chicken when shots were fired.

MORE | North Augusta resource officer accused of inappropriate relationship with student

One of the males was shot at least one time in the left leg and was transported to the hospital for treatment. 

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Richmond County deputies say there is no further information at this time.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

