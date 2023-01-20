Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

SC State requests $200M+ from state legislature to help replace outdated facilities

University spokesperson Sam Watson said the university has historically been underfunded but has had good cooperation from the state recently.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State, the only public historically Black college and university in the state, has requested more than $200 million from the state legislature to replace several outdated buildings for students.

University spokesperson Sam Watson said the university has historically been underfunded but has had good cooperation from the state recently. They hope that trend continues in 2023.

The highest priority on the university’s list is Turner Hall, which officials have requested over $54 million to replace. There is only one elevator in the classroom building’s four wings, the oldest being built just under 100 years ago.

The university has requested over $30 million to replace the 55-year-old Miller F. Whittaker Library because it can’t handle modern technology infrastructure and only has a freight elevator.

SC State has also requested $45 million and $40 million, respectively, to replace the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center and Staley Hall.

“We are in need of these buildings because we have to compete with HBCUs from around the South and across the country,” Watson said. “Those students expect the amenities that they see on other campuses, and we need these buildings to get us up to standard. A lot of our buildings are antiquated. They do not provide the amenities that students are accustomed to at other places.”

Watson said all of these buildings are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and cannot keep up with modern demands.

“All of them have handicap-accessibility issues. They are not compliant with the ADA, and we need to address that,” Watson said. “Renovating them would cost probably $100 million in and of themselves, and we still have 100-year-old, 70-year-old buildings.”

SC State’s request is now in the hands of the state legislature, and Watson said they hope that some of these projects could get funded this year.

By comparison, the College of Charleston has requested $93 million dollars from the state legislature in 2023.

College spokesperson Mike Robertson said $88 million of that request would go toward renovating several buildings on campus and modernizing it.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Izzy Scott
‘Why did it take so long’: Scott family mourns over 4-year-old’s death
Angela Renee Harris
Day-care worker charged over ‘aggressive’ interactions with kids
Anniebel Hall
‘Her personality always lit up the room’: Mom-to-be, unborn child killed in crash
Robert Bennett
Woman stabbed to death by 82-year-old husband, deputies say
Chris Wilson
N. Augusta officer accused of inappropriate relationship with student

Latest News

Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
Can S.C. make drunken drivers pay child support if they kill parent?
South Carolina State House
S.C. lawmakers move forward on trying to curb fentanyl
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- National DJ Day, breast cancer walk, and more!
From left: Pamela Renata Norman, 41, of Elberton; Carrie Paige Mcintosh, 31, of Elberton;...
4 arrested in Washington State Prison smuggling attempt
Devin Willock
Family of UGA player killed in crash clears lawsuit confusion