North Augusta resource officer accused of inappropriate relationship with student

North Augusta Public Safety Officer Chris Wilson
North Augusta Public Safety Officer Chris Wilson
By Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta High School school resource officer has been suspended after allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a female student.

According to officials, North Augusta Public Safety Officer Chris Wilson was suspended on Dec. 16, the same day the department learned of the allegations and started the investigation.

The release states Wilson started his employment as a public safety officer in February of 2022 and resigned on Dec. 19.

Authorities released the staff photo of Wilson.

Due to the possible criminal nature of the complaint, North Augusta Public Safety notified SLED to conduct an investigation.

