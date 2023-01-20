Man shot with his own gun in scuffle along Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New details emerged Friday afternoon about a shooting the night before that injured one person.

Deputies learned at 8:37 p.m. of the incident in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road, according to a deputy’s report released Friday afternoon.

An arriving officer found the 37-year-old victim lying on the ground. He said an unknown person grabbed his pistol from his pocket and shot him with it as he tried to break up a fight between his 38-year-old brother and another male.

The victim’s brother said the victim tried to grab the barrel of the gun after it was pulled from his pocket, and he was shot once in the hand and once in the leg.

The brother said about six people, including the shooter, fled into the Fox Trace area – where there’s a group of apartment complexes that are a frequent hub of crime . With sometimes deadly consequences, the crime often spills over to the parking lot of the Smart Grocery store , where the shooting victim was found.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

