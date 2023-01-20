Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man shot with his own gun in scuffle along Wrightsboro Road

By Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge's toll surpasses 40

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New details emerged Friday afternoon about a shooting the night before that injured one person.

Deputies learned at 8:37 p.m. of the incident in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road, according to a deputy’s report released Friday afternoon.

MORE | 3 wanted after stealing $2,000 at Family Dollar using gift card scheme

An arriving officer found the 37-year-old victim lying on the ground. He said an unknown person grabbed his pistol from his pocket and shot him with it as he tried to break up a fight between his 38-year-old brother and another male.

The victim’s brother said the victim tried to grab the barrel of the gun after it was pulled from his pocket, and he was shot once in the hand and once in the leg.

The brother said about six people, including the shooter, fled into the Fox Trace area – where there’s a group of apartment complexes that are a frequent hub of crime. With sometimes deadly consequences, the crime often spills over to the parking lot of the Smart Grocery store, where the shooting victim was found.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Wilson
N. Augusta officer accused of inappropriate relationship with student
Angela Renee Harris
Day-care worker charged over ‘aggressive’ interactions with kids
Izzy Scott
‘Why did it take so long’: Scott family mourns over 4-year-old’s death
Anniebel Hall
‘Her personality always lit up the room’: Mom-to-be, unborn child killed in crash
Jermaine Rockett
Deputy accused of bringing contraband to inmates in Augusta

Latest News

Firetruck overturns at Washington Road and I-20
Here’s an update on rescuers who were hurt in firetruck wreck
Michael Allan Dendy
Washington County teacher arrested in child porn case
Fist bump
December payrolls rise in Georgia as jobless rate stays low
Rep. Jon Burns is the new speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives.
New Ga. House speaker not making many policy commitments