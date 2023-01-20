Here’s an update on rescuers who were hurt in firetruck wreck

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three firefighters were released from the hospital hours after their truck overturned along the on-ramp to westbound Interstate 20 from Washington Road, officials said Friday.

Fire officials were unable to say whether Ladder Truck 501 was totaled in the wreck that was reported at 4:27 p.m. Monday.

The truck rolled over while responding to a commercial fire, Fire Chief Antonio Burden said.

The windshield was shattered, and there was a long, curved skid mark from the turn lane to the crash site.

Firetruck overturns on westbound I-20 on-ramp from Washington Road. (WRDW)

