Here’s an update on rescuers who were hurt in firetruck wreck
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three firefighters were released from the hospital hours after their truck overturned along the on-ramp to westbound Interstate 20 from Washington Road, officials said Friday.
Fire officials were unable to say whether Ladder Truck 501 was totaled in the wreck that was reported at 4:27 p.m. Monday.
The truck rolled over while responding to a commercial fire, Fire Chief Antonio Burden said.
The windshield was shattered, and there was a long, curved skid mark from the turn lane to the crash site.
