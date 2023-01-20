Family of UGA player killed in crash clears lawsuit confusion

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bizarre turn of events in Athens after a law firm calls a news conference to announce potential litigation in the deadly crash that took the life of UGA football player Devin Willock.

Attorney Roy Willey met with the media on the courthouse steps in Athens Thursday, just four days after UGA football star Devin Willock was killed in a car accident.

“These families do not deserve or need to combat rumors on top of the tremendous losses they are dealing with,” Willey said. “Please, for the sake of these two families verify your information before publishing it.”

It was just Wednesday that Willey’s law firm, Go Big Injury Law, published a press release of their own saying that the Willock family would be present at the press conference, and they would announce legal action on behalf of the family. It turns out, none of that happened.

Willey took off after making a brief statement. Devin’s mother Sharlene told Atlanta News First she never intended to be at the news conference and the family had no plans of taking legal action.

So, we asked a representative of the firm to explain what was going on.

“There’s going to be no comment on that. There’s going to be no comment on that,” A Go Big Injury Law representative said.

As it stands right now, the family of Devin Willock is still grieving and told us during an interview on Tuesday they only want one thing.

“The only thing I want people to do is never forget Devin,” Sharlene Willock said.

The law firm, Go Big Injury Law, had worked with Devin Willock for about a year before his death. He had a special name, image, and likeness deal with them which has become common for college athletes over the last couple of years. However, the press conference never appeared to be supported by the Willock family.

The Willock family has informed Atlanta News First that there will be a private Celebration of Life service for Devin in Athens this Saturday, and a public Celebration of Life service next Friday, Jan. 27 in Englewood, New Jersey. This will take place at The Community Baptist Church, located at 224 First Street, Englewood, NJ 07631. Visitation will start at 9 a.m., with a Celebration of Life to begin at 11 a.m. Senior pastor Dr. Lester W. Taylor, Jr. will officiate.

Those interested in supporting the Willock family can do so by giving to the verified GoFundMe account.

ORIGINAL STORY: UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County

The law firm says the family is expected to express their gratitude for the “tremendous outpouring of support and prayers they have received” and will talk about Devin’s life and legacy beyond the football field.

However, the mother of Devin Willock says they are not part of the press conference and have no intention at this time to file any sort of legal action related to the crash.

Willock died after the car he was riding in hit a curb, lost control, and ran off the road. Police said speeding was a factor.

According to the report, the driver, previously identified as 24-year-old UGA staffer Chandler Louise LeCroy, was speeding and failed to negotiate a left curve, resulting in the vehicle striking the curb with its front passenger tire and leaving the roadway.

After leaving the roadway, the vehicle struck two utility poles before hitting a tree, which caused the vehicle to rotate, hit another tree, and rotate again before coming to rest against an apartment building located in the 900 block of Barnett Shoals Road.

The passenger in the front passenger seat, identified as Warren McClendon, received a cut in the middle of his head and the other backseat passenger, identified as Victoria Bowles, sustained multiple injuries. Both passengers were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Officials add that the members of the legal team representing the Willock family are also expected to discuss details of the accident investigation and legal actions being taken on behalf of the family.

The funeral for LeCroy was held in her hometown of Toccoa on Wednesday.

Chandler’s sisters also traveled to Athens on Monday and visited a makeshift memorial outside Sanford Stadium.

Devin and his Georgia Bulldogs teammates were riding high during the National Championship parade in Athens after winning back-to-back titles last week.

