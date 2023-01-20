Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry this evening into tonight with building clouds. Temperatures will be chilly tonight and drop to near 40 by early Saturday. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

Looking cloudy, but mostly dry Saturday with morning lows in the upper 30s and afternoon highs in the mid-50s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast generally less than 10 mph.

Rain will start to move into the region Saturday night and stay on and off during the day Sunday. Heavy rain is likely Sunday as an area of low-pressure tracks through the Southeast. The entire CSRA is under a marginal flood risk which means isolated flood issues are possible, but mainly for flood prone areas. Rain totals look to be be between 1-2″ for most spots with higher amounts possible. Highs will be in the mid to low 50s Sunday.

Staying dry Monday with mostly sunny skies. Morning lows will be in the low 40s and afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s. Dry weather should continue most of Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs back in the upper 50s. Our next front moves in Wednesday and brings gusty winds along with another high chance for rain. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Low flood risk Sunday - mainly for flood prone areas. (WRDW)

