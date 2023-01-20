Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Candles sold at Ross Dress for Less recalled over combustion concerns

Scented candles sold at Ross Dress for Less last year are being recalled.
Scented candles sold at Ross Dress for Less last year are being recalled.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some scented candles sold at discount retailer Ross Dress for Less are being recalled because of a fire and injury hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Taylor and Finch Six-Wick Scented Candles can combust while lit, causing the glass container to break.

According to the agency, Ross received five reports of this happening with the candles, with one report of a minor injury.

The recalled candles come in two scents: spiced apple and rosewood, and cedarwood and clove.

They sold for $17 at Ross locations nationwide from August through October of 2022.

They can be returned to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Wilson
N. Augusta officer accused of inappropriate relationship with student
Angela Renee Harris
Day-care worker charged over ‘aggressive’ interactions with kids
Izzy Scott
‘Why did it take so long’: Scott family mourns over 4-year-old’s death
Anniebel Hall
‘Her personality always lit up the room’: Mom-to-be, unborn child killed in crash
Jermaine Rockett
Deputy accused of bringing contraband to inmates in Augusta

Latest News

Streaming is convenient, but there’s a huge trade-off in quality.
What the Tech: Here’s why you should pick a DVD over a streaming service
Firetruck overturns at Washington Road and I-20
Here’s an update on rescuers who were hurt in firetruck wreck
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
‘No evidence’ that Taco Bell workers put rat poison in customer’s food, investigators say
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Augusta, Ga.
Man shot with his own gun in scuffle along Wrightsboro Road
As we near the eleven-month mark of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the...
Russia advances as US pledges to back Ukraine for 'as long as it takes'