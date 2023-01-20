Augusta Jewish Museum to be recognized for oldest synagogue

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Jewish Museum is being recognized for having the oldest building constructed as a synagogue.

And an early fireproof building to store Richmond County’s records by a National Historic Preservation Society.

Leaders with the museum say the designation honors the buildings they worked hard to save while celebrating Augusta’s Jewish heritage.

“I think it’s very important in today’s world that we need to understand everyone in the community. The Jewish tradition in this town has been significant. We need everybody to have the opportunity to understand how important it is for the community as a whole,” said Jack Weinstein, president of the museum.

The dedication ceremony will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.