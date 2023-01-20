Augusta community comes together to stop the violence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve heard new and old Augusta city leaders say it’s the community’s job to keep our kids off the streets and out of trouble.

A Stop the Violence rally wrapped up near downtown Augusta where dozens of parents and their kids showed up to support the movement.

We spoke with families, and they say this is just the start of what they hope will be a positive future for children in the community. A future where children are cared for and there’s no violence.

This school year alone, Richmond County has had nearly 10 documented cases of violence in schools. That’s why one local woman is saying enough is enough.

“It’s pretty much to stop the violence around the community with these kids,” said Ashleigh Taylor, organizer.

Taylor says she has a son of her own and wants to prevent violence one child at a time.

“I see a lot of things going on out here. I got a kid myself. I’m trying to protect each one like it’s mine,” said Taylor.

Nellie Merriweather says a better future for kids begins with action from adults.

“We keep telling them to do this and do better, but if we as adults are not doing anything to help them and motivating them and guiding them, then they’re not going to be anywhere,” she said.

Taylor wants to spark a pattern of change in the community and decrease violence in schools. This event is only the first step.

She tells us what she hopes kids take away from the event.

“The kids see that somebody really cares about them out here and we can do more positive things like this throughout the community,” said Taylor.

Leaders hope this event will help set the tone for the rest of the semester.

