4 arrested in Washington State Prison smuggling attempt

DAVISBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four people have been arrested on suspicion of trying to smuggle contraband into a state prison in Washington County.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, deputies on patrol near Washington State Prison came across a woman walking on prison property.

Authorities learned she was there to make a contraband drop at the prison, according to deputies.

The vehicle used to drop her off was later found along with an occupant, deputies said.

Shortly afterward, members of a Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 unit found a woman with contraband on prison property.

Four people were ultimately taken to the Washington County sheriff’s station for further investigation, and they’ve been charged with crossing guard lines with drugs, giving inmates drugs without the consent of the warden and possession of an illegal substance with intent to distribute:

Arrested were: Pamela Renata Norman, 41, of Elberton; Carrie Paige Mcintosh, 31, of Elberton; Ashley Glorianiah Colbert, 20, of Toccoa; and Malijah Nikiria Fortson, 21, of Toccoa.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.