Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

4 arrested in Washington State Prison smuggling attempt

From left: Pamela Renata Norman, 41, of Elberton; Carrie Paige Mcintosh, 31, of Elberton;...
From left: Pamela Renata Norman, 41, of Elberton; Carrie Paige Mcintosh, 31, of Elberton; Ashley Glorianiah Colbert, 20, of Toccoa; and Malijah Nikiria Fortson, 21, of Toccoa.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVISBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four people have been arrested on suspicion of trying to smuggle contraband into a state prison in Washington County.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, deputies on patrol near Washington State Prison came across a woman walking on prison property.

Authorities learned she was there to make a contraband drop at the prison, according to deputies.

The vehicle used to drop her off was later found along with an occupant, deputies said.

Shortly afterward, members of a Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 unit found a woman with contraband on prison property.

Four people were ultimately taken to the Washington County sheriff’s station for further investigation, and they’ve been charged with crossing guard lines with drugs, giving inmates drugs without the consent of the warden and possession of an illegal substance with intent to distribute:

Arrested were: Pamela Renata Norman, 41, of Elberton; Carrie Paige Mcintosh, 31, of Elberton; Ashley Glorianiah Colbert, 20, of Toccoa; and Malijah Nikiria Fortson, 21, of Toccoa.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Izzy Scott
‘Why did it take so long’: Scott family mourns over 4-year-old’s death
Angela Renee Harris
Day-care worker charged over ‘aggressive’ interactions with kids
Anniebel Hall
‘Her personality always lit up the room’: Mom-to-be, unborn child killed in crash
Robert Bennett
Woman stabbed to death by 82-year-old husband, deputies say
Chris Wilson
N. Augusta officer accused of inappropriate relationship with student

Latest News

Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
Can S.C. make drunken drivers pay child support if they kill parent?
South Carolina State House
S.C. lawmakers move forward on trying to curb fentanyl
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- National DJ Day, breast cancer walk, and more!
Devin Willock
Family of UGA player killed in crash clears lawsuit confusion