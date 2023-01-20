3 wanted after stealing $2,000 at Family Dollar

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three suspects are wanted after stealing $2,000 at a Family Dollar on South Belair Road.

On Jan. 12 around 3:15 p.m., Columbia County deputies responded to Family Dollar on the 300 block of South Belair Road in reference to a theft of $2,000.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the store manager who stated three Black males walked into the store and proceeded to the gift card section, where they grabbed six gift cards.

One at a time they paid for the gift cards in separate transactions, passing a YouTube card to the next suspect. The YouTube card was used to purchase each gift card.

When the suspect swiped the YouTube card, it acted as a cash transaction and a receipt would print. Two transactions were declined, while four transactions were approved. The approved transactions consisted of a Nike gift card, Apple gift card, Pay as You Go Starter, and a Vanilla Direct Pay card- each valued at $500.

After the suspects left, the cashier notified the store manager. They checked the register, which was short $2,000.

Two of the suspects were wearing black hoodies and black hats. The third suspect was wearing a black Adidas jacket and black beanie hat.

If anyone has any information on the suspects, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.

