What the Tech: Software program helps students with papers, speeches

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Maybe you’ve heard of a new software program called “ChatGPT”.

The powerful machine learning tool is being banned from school-issued devices across the country because it’s too human.

ChatGPT, short for “Generative Pre-Trained Transformer,” is a machine-learning model that uses deep-learning techniques to generate human-like text.

It has the ability to complete a given prompt or answer questions, making it a powerful tool for tasks such as language translation, conversation simulation, and text summarization.

We entered and created a television news report about ChatGPT in the prompt. That’s the worry for educators. ChatGPT sounds so much like a real human it’s difficult to know if a student wrote the paper or just entered a prompt.

We tried several things, asking it to write a 500-word essay on Abraham Lincoln, which it immediately did in a matter of seconds.

We entered “write a country song”, which it did with verses, a chorus, and a bridge. It wrote a 200-word explanation of artificial intelligence.

Of course, it isn’t just for cheating in school. It can come up with lesson plans, write resume cover letters, and carry on a conversation about anything.

ChatGPT is a website, but in the past few months, developers have flooded the app stores with apps that require paid subscriptions. These are not from the ChatGPT developer.

It’s difficult to use the website sometimes because so many people around the world are asking it to do things. It is fun to use and quite amazing.

It’s another example of how it is getting more and more difficult to determine whether something is real or artificial intelligence.

