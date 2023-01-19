Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the Tech: Software program helps students with papers, speeches

It can come up with lesson plans, write resume cover letters, and carry on a conversation about...
It can come up with lesson plans, write resume cover letters, and carry on a conversation about anything.(WRDW)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Maybe you’ve heard of a new software program called “ChatGPT”.

The powerful machine learning tool is being banned from school-issued devices across the country because it’s too human.

ChatGPT, short for “Generative Pre-Trained Transformer,” is a machine-learning model that uses deep-learning techniques to generate human-like text.

It has the ability to complete a given prompt or answer questions, making it a powerful tool for tasks such as language translation, conversation simulation, and text summarization.

MORE | What the Tech: What’s the future of wireless charging?

We entered and created a television news report about ChatGPT in the prompt. That’s the worry for educators. ChatGPT sounds so much like a real human it’s difficult to know if a student wrote the paper or just entered a prompt.

We tried several things, asking it to write a 500-word essay on Abraham Lincoln, which it immediately did in a matter of seconds.

We entered “write a country song”, which it did with verses, a chorus, and a bridge. It wrote a 200-word explanation of artificial intelligence.

MORE | SC Real Estate Commission warns of vacant lot sale scams

Of course, it isn’t just for cheating in school. It can come up with lesson plans, write resume cover letters, and carry on a conversation about anything.

ChatGPT is a website, but in the past few months, developers have flooded the app stores with apps that require paid subscriptions. These are not from the ChatGPT developer.

It’s difficult to use the website sometimes because so many people around the world are asking it to do things. It is fun to use and quite amazing.

It’s another example of how it is getting more and more difficult to determine whether something is real or artificial intelligence.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anniebel Hall
‘Her personality always lit up the room’: Mom-to-be, unborn child killed in crash
Robert Bennett
Woman stabbed to death by 82-year-old husband, deputies say
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Officials euthanize dogs that mauled 11-year-old boy
Lexie Tenhuisen
Swim instructor arrested in 4-year-old Izzy Scott’s drowning
Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt
Aiken County’s longtime sheriff won’t run for re-election

Latest News

A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School is receiving a $20K donation on...
A.R. Johnson receives $20k donation for student success
Morgan White says she and Anniebel were just together this past Friday, and never would have...
‘I was in shock’: Friend remembers mom-to-be killed in Burke County crash
South Carolina State House
South Carolina lawmakers working on fentanyl crackdown
University of Georgia economists held the annual Outlook Luncheon on Thursday. The event was...
AU, Fort Gordon launch online graduate degree program
Fentanyl
South Carolina lawmakers working on fentanyl crackdown