Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Unimaginable’: Mother sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing 8-year-old son

Connecticut authorities say Karin Ziolkowski has been sentenced to prison for the death of her 8-year-old son. (Source: WFSB)
By Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Connecticut mother has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the death of her 8-year-old son.

WFSB reports Karin Ziolkowski learned her fate on Tuesday.

Ziolkowski was found guilty on Nov. 8, 2022, of murdering her son Elijah Ziolkowski. She was also found guilty of second-degree arson for setting their home on fire.

Authorities said Karin Ziolkowski asphyxiated her son while in their Meriden home in November 2016 before intentionally setting two fires in the house.

Elijah was not able to be resuscitated and his death was ruled a homicide by the chief medical examiner.

“Our thoughts are with Elijah’s family at this time,” said New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle.

The case was prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Stacey Miranda and Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa Holmes.

“Nothing can bring back Elijah or lessen the pain of his loved ones, but we hope today’s prison sentence brings Elijah’s family some measure of peace now that the person responsible for his senseless and unimaginable death has been brought to justice,” Doyle said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory McMichael
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Officials euthanize dogs that mauled 11-year-old boy
It’s been a week since we learned the name of the man who was found burned, in his car and...
Family of Aiken man found burned in car speaks for the first time
A makeshift memorial for Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy near where the pair crashed.
Speed a factor in crash that killed UGA football player, staff member
Lexie Tenhuisen
Swim instructor arrested in 4-year-old Izzy Scott’s drowning

Latest News

A 12-year-old boy vacationing in Florida with his family caught a 130-inch long shark.
‘Is this thing gonna pull me in’: 12-year-old fisherman reels in great white shark
A 12-year-old boy vacationing in Florida with his family caught a 130-inch long shark.
'Is this thing gonna pull me in': 12-year-old fisherman reels in great white shark
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of...
Job cuts in tech sector spread, Microsoft lays off 10,000
A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the...
Ukraine helicopter crash kills interior minister, others