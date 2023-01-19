Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Local residents listen to economic forecast from experts

The event was held at the Augusta Marriot convention center, on Thursday.
By Hallie Turner
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - University of Georgia economists held the annual outlook luncheon on Thursday.

The event was held at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center.

Cal Wray, head of Augusta’s Economic Development Authority gave the local economic forecast.

And Ben Ayers, dean of the UGA Terry College of Business, talked about development projects in the future.

“This past year, 98 percent of our graduates were employed within three months of graduation. This bodes well for them, the state of Georgia, and their parents,” Ayers says.

MORE | Columbia County schools raise financial stakes to find new hires

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anniebel Hall
‘Her personality always lit up the room’: Mom-to-be, unborn child killed in crash
Robert Bennett
Woman stabbed to death by 82-year-old husband, deputies say
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Officials euthanize dogs that mauled 11-year-old boy
Lexie Tenhuisen
Swim instructor arrested in 4-year-old Izzy Scott’s drowning
Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt
Aiken County’s longtime sheriff won’t run for re-election

Latest News

A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School is receiving a $20K donation on...
A.R. Johnson receives $20k donation for student success
Morgan White says she and Anniebel were just together this past Friday, and never would have...
‘I was in shock’: Friend remembers mom-to-be killed in Burke County crash
South Carolina State House
South Carolina lawmakers working on fentanyl crackdown
University of Georgia economists held the annual Outlook Luncheon on Thursday. The event was...
AU, Fort Gordon launch online graduate degree program
Fentanyl
South Carolina lawmakers working on fentanyl crackdown