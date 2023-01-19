Local residents listen to economic forecast from experts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - University of Georgia economists held the annual outlook luncheon on Thursday.

The event was held at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center.

Cal Wray, head of Augusta’s Economic Development Authority gave the local economic forecast.

And Ben Ayers, dean of the UGA Terry College of Business, talked about development projects in the future.

“This past year, 98 percent of our graduates were employed within three months of graduation. This bodes well for them, the state of Georgia, and their parents,” Ayers says.

