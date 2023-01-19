Support pours in from around the world for dog-mauled boy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Justin Gilstrap undergoes his sixth surgery after being mauled by dogs earlier this month, several local businesses are coming together in support of the Columbia County 11-year-old.

And Justin’s not just receiving local support: His mom says he’s getting packages from England, Australia and every state in the United States.

“He’s seeing there’s still good in people and he is seeing that. It’s gotten him off of the bad part of this and seeing the good part of it. Which is what I hoped for,” said his mom, Erika Stevens.

In Columbia County, businesses are coming together today at Sol Himalayan Salt Cave to donate 100% of proceeds to Justin. Those small businesses include, Sol, Salty Beaver Bath and Body Products, Sugar and Spice Cocktail Mixers, Herbal Soap Co. and Expecting for Less Maternity. Kind Souls Designs is also be on site selling #JustinTough T-shirts to benefit Justin.

The event goes on until 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, we learned Wednesday that authorities euthanized the dogs that attacked Justin on Jan. 6 of Langston Drive outside Grovetown as he was riding his bike.

The three dogs were put to sleep, as were four puppies turned over by the owner.

Stevens says she has been by Justin’s side since the beginning and hasn’t left the Children’s Hospital of Georgia since the attack. She’s trying to stay positive through the surgeries with a long road ahead.

“I’m just mentally and physically exhausted. I don’t sleep. I’m worried about him,” she said.

She says Justin is starting to remember more of the day his life changed forever.

“He told me that he remembers just kicking, kicking as hard as he could. He said he does remember the one dog pulling him into the ditch and he was worried he was going to drown because his head was surrounded by water. He said he remember they were on him and he kept sinking. He said he was more worried about that and just kicking, kicking, and swinging his arms,” she said.

A week and a half after the attack, he was finally able to walk.

Justin Gilstrap (Contributed)

“He was very excited, so it made me excited. Every time, they brag on him a little bit like, ‘Oh, Justin, you’re doing so good.’ They’d reach over to help him, and he’d say, ‘I can do it. I’m tough,’” said Stevens.

Since the dogs tore off Justin’s scalp, he’s looking at being bald for the rest of his life.

“He likes all these Georgia hats and beanies coming to him,” Stevens said. “That’s put a positive spin on him crying about not being able to have hair again.”

His mom says he’s wanting to be better by football season so he can go to a University of Georgia game.

