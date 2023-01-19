South Carolina lawmakers working on fentanyl crackdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than half of the drug-overdose deaths in South Carolina right now can be traced back to a single drug – fentanyl – and those deaths doubled during the pandemic.

But right now, there is no law on the books in South Carolina that criminalizes trafficking the potent and potentially deadly synthetic opioid.

State House leaders say passing a fentanyl trafficking law is a top priority for them this year.

On Thursday, subcommittees in both the Senate and the House of Representatives took up bills to do that.

Law enforcement, prosecutors, and South Carolinians who have lost loved ones to fentanyl overdoses pleaded with lawmakers to pass legislation that criminalizes trafficking this drug.

“This legislation is what we need to continue to make a difference in this attack,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said.

While lawmakers want to pass legislation that cracks down on the fentanyl epidemic – they say getting this done isn’t as simple as it may appear.

A major challenge, they say, is passing legislation that targets traffickers but doesn’t lock up those with substance-use disorders or who may have unknowingly provided the pills or drugs that caused an overdose death.

“We all in here want to be able to blink and stop this epidemic. But I don’t know the proper avenue of stopping it,” said Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Colleton.

Senators advanced their bills today – so those will next be heard at the committee level, probably in the next two weeks.

House members, meanwhile, didn’t vote on their bill – saying they ran out of time and want to hear from everyone in the public who wants to speak on this.

