South Carolina 9th least healthiest state according to report

South Carolina ranked as 9th least healthiest in the United States.
South Carolina ranked as 9th least healthiest in the United States.
South Carolina ranked as 9th least healthiest in the United States.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new report by Forbes has ranked South Carolina as one of the least healthy states in the nation.

South Carolina has been ranked 9th in being the least healthy in the United States. According to the report, out of the 10 least healthiest states, nine are located in the south; including South Carolina, West Virginia, Mississippi, Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.

South Carolina scored 69.66 out of 100 when it comes to disease prevention and mortality rate, 40.74 out of 100 for substance abuse; the palmetto state had a total score of 74.27.

You can view the full report here.

